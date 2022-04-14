Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Shares Up 10.8%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.15. 218,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 201,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

