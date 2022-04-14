Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading 1% Higher

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81. 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.91% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

