Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,451,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,450,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

