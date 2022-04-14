FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Trading 1.1% Higher

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37. 1,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,000. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 86.02% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

