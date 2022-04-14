CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Shares Up 1%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.07 and last traded at C$13.99. 42,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 58,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.