John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.09. 52,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 84,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.