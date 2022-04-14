Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.28. 388,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,672,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09.
Knightscope Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSCP)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knightscope (KSCP)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.