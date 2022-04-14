Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ChampionX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ChampionX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHX. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

