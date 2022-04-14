Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 73,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 55,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

