Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading 4.8% Higher

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.17. 109,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 201,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 177.70% and a negative net margin of 316.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, Director Inese Lowenstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $924,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $25,120,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and personal care products. It offers Growth Direct system that includes an automated imaging instrument that analyzes user-prepared proprietary consumables.

