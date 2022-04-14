Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €61.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BC8. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.13 ($84.92).

BC8 stock opened at €44.55 ($48.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.99. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($75.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

