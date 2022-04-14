Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.76 ($67.13).

ETR:BOSS opened at €53.38 ($58.02) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €33.70 ($36.63) and a one year high of €59.98 ($65.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

