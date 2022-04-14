Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($106.52) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.44 ($113.52).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €76.25 ($82.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of €82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.