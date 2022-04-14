JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €64.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.76 ($67.13).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €53.38 ($58.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.11. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €33.70 ($36.63) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($65.20). The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

