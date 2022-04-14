Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €185.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €185.00 ($201.09) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €168.61 ($183.28).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 opened at €166.00 ($180.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €156.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.30. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 12-month high of €166.30 ($180.76).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.