Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,022.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $923.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $971.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 208.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 25.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

