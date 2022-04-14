Brokers Issue Forecasts for W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.