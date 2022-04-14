T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

TROW stock opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average is $177.70. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after buying an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

