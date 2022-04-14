Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tenaris S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of TS opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after buying an additional 282,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.