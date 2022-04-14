Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€12.50” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.64) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.42 ($17.84).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

