ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been given a €10.50 ($11.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.62 ($14.80).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

