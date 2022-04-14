Reviewing Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) & Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cadre and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.52%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Cadre.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadre and Lakeland Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 2.00 N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 0.91 $35.11 million $2.18 8.51

Lakeland Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cadre.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries 13.90% 14.20% 12.47%

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Cadre on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire. The company also provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama.

