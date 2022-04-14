Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

WAL opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.64. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $7,202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after buying an additional 302,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.