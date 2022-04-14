TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as high as C$3.41. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 30,615 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on TVA Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.07. The firm has a market cap of C$142.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.71.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

