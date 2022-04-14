Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.95

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.46. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 6,581,608 shares trading hands.

FSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

