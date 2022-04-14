Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.95

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.46. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 6,581,608 shares trading hands.
FSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
