United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 454,427 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,268,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,801,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

