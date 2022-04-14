RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.24

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.24 and traded as high as C$24.92. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$24.83, with a volume of 674,642 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.94.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.