Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EMHTF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, ingestible extracts, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company distributes its medical products through licensed wholesale pharmacies and to licensed wholesale clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.