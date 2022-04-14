Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.56 ($119.09).

Shares of PUM opened at €73.88 ($80.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.78. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($125.43). The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.63.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

