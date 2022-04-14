Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of EVT stock opened at €24.69 ($26.84) on Tuesday. Evotec has a one year low of €23.26 ($25.28) and a one year high of €45.83 ($49.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.