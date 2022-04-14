The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €62.10 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($67.50) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.21 ($90.45).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €57.35 ($62.34) on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.45 ($60.27) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($82.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.67.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

