Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($131.52) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.42% from the company’s current price.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($142.39) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($127.17) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krones has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.43 ($114.60).

Shares of KRN opened at €71.00 ($77.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($73.37) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($108.26).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

