Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €187.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($203.26) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($211.96) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($198.91) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.53 ($176.66).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €121.70 ($132.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €144.52. Sixt has a 1-year low of €103.70 ($112.72) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($185.11).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

