Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €90.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Puma in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.56 ($119.09).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €73.88 ($80.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.78. Puma has a 52-week low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($125.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.63.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.