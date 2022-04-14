The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €120.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.56 ($119.09).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €73.88 ($80.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. Puma has a 52-week low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of €79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.