NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €44.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective from analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.38 ($43.89).

ETR NOEJ opened at €23.70 ($25.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $755.14 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.93. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €23.98 ($26.07) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($53.65).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

