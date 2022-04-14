Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.56 ($119.09).

ETR PUM opened at €73.88 ($80.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a one year high of €115.40 ($125.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.78.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

