Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €110.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($119.57) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.86 ($94.41).

Get Aurubis alerts:

NDA opened at €107.20 ($116.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €62.20 ($67.61) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($127.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.62.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.