KeyCorp Comments on LXP Industrial Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,013,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

