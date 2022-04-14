Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

NYSE MMC opened at $169.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.27 and its 200 day moving average is $162.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.