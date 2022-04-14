First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after buying an additional 85,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after buying an additional 75,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after buying an additional 63,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 32,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GRID opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $107.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

