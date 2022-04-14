Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TRMR stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tremor International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tremor International during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tremor International by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

TRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

