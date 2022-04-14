BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.11 million, a P/E ratio of -165.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

