Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.