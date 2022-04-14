UFP Industries (UFPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFPI opened at $78.57 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

