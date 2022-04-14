Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

