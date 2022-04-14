Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $42.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.05 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.91.

NYSE AMP opened at $292.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.