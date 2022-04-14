American International Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for American International Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIG. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE:AIG opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. American International Group has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American International Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

