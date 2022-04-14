Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aflac in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AFL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

