Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of BKR opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

